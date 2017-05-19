Grande Prairie RCMP – Traffic Stop Leads to Fentanyl Seizure

RCMP

News release

Grande Prairie, Alberta – Police conducted a traffic stop on Wednesday, May 17 which led to the seizure of drugs and money.

At approximately 11:50 pm on May 17, police responded to a break and enter complaint in the area of 98 Street and 94 Avenue. A vehicle matching the description of the suspect vehicle, associated to the break and enter, was located and a traffic stop was initiated by police. As a result of the stop and subsequent investigation, police seized approximately 511 Fentanyl pills, and a small amount of marihuana from the driver. A Search Warrant was conducted on the vehicle by the Grande Prairie Drug Unit. Seized from the vehicle was 92 Fentanyl pills and $15,510 in Canadian Currency. In addition, as a result of an ongoing related investigation the Grande Prairie Drug Unit conducted a Search Warrant at two residences in Grande Prairie. The following items were located and seized during the search: 111 Fentanyl pills, 205 Percocet pills, and $3760 in Canadian Currency.

The driver of the vehicle, 41 year old Matthew CLARKE from Grande Prairie, was arrested and charged with the following Criminal Code Offences: Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking x 2, Proceeds of Crime and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

CLARKE is to appear in Grande Prairie Provincial Court on May 24, 2017.

A 34 year old male, Joshua ANDERSON of Wembley, was arrested during the search of one the residences and has been charged with the following Criminal Code Offences: Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking, Possession of a controlled substance x 3.

ANDERSON is to appear in Grande Prairie Provincial Court on May 31, 2017

Police are continuing their investigation and are requesting anyone with information regarding this matter to contact Grande Prairie RCMP Detachment at 780-830-5700 or should you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS) or by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com.