Grande Prairie RCMP seize drugs, weapon and cash

RCMP

News release

Grande Prairie, Alberta – Grande Prairie RCMP General Investigation Section/Drug Unit arrest two individuals which resulted in the seizure of illicit drugs, money and the recovery of a stolen loaded firearm.

On July 13, 2017, Police were conducting an investigation which led them to the parking lot of local pharmacy where a male and female were arrested from a motor vehicle without any incident. Following their investigation, police seized 35 grams of cocaine; 13 grams of methamphetamine; $ 2400.00 in cash and recovered a loaded firearm taken in a break and enter of an unrelated investigation.

34-year-old Jeante MADDOX has been charged with three (3) offences under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act and twelve (12) offences under the Criminal Code of Canada.

A female has also been charged in this matter. Her name will not be released at this time since an Information has not yet been sworn.

MADDOX is scheduled to appear in Grande Prairie Provincial Court July 31, 2017.

As this matter is now before the courts no further information will be provided.

The Grande Prairie GIS Drug Unit continues to investigate street level trafficking, as well as their suppliers.

If you have information on this or any other crime in Grande Prairie, contact Grande Prairie RCMP Detachment at 780-830-5700 or should you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS) or by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com.