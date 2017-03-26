Grande Prairie RCMP seek public assistance in locating missing youth

RCMP

News release

Grande Prairie, Alberta – The RCMP are looking for assistance to locate missing 14-year-old Makenna Stevens. Makenna was last seen by her mother on March 25 in the evening at her residence.

Makenna is described as:

– Caucasian with dark purple hair and blue eyes.

– 5’9” tall / 220 lbs

– Last seen wearing black jeans

– Nose piercing

There is a general concern for her well-being and RCMP would like to locate and speak with Makenna as soon as possible. If you have information about the location of Makenna, please call the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5701 or call your local police detachment. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com.