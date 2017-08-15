Grande Prairie RCMP seek assistance to locate missing youth

RCMP

News release

Grande Prairie, Alberta – Grande Prairie RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 15 year old Madison BROSSEAU. She was reported missing on August 14, 2017 and was last seen in Grande Prairie at approximately at 5:00 PM on that day.

BROSSEAU is described as:

Caucasian

Black hair

Brown eyes

5’8” tall / 140 lbs

Last seen wearing a white shirt and light blue jeans

The RCMP would like to confirm BROSSEAU’s wellbeing. If you have information on her whereabouts, please call the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5700 or call your local police detachment. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS.