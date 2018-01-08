Grande Prairie RCMP seek assistance in locating two missing individuals

RCMP

News release

Grande Prairie RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 25-year-old Brett McDONALD and 29-year-old Candace WILMOTT. They were reported missing January 5, 2018 and were seen on December 26, 2017.

McDONALD is described as:

Caucasian

Brown hair

Brown eyes

6’3” tall / 189 lbs

WILMOTT is described as:

Caucasian

Blond hair

Hazel coloured eyes

5’2” tall/110 lbs

McDONALD and WILMOTT are believed to be together in Grande Prairie

The RCMP would like to confirm their wellbeing. If you have information on their whereabouts, please call the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5700 or call your local police detachment. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS.