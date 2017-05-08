Grande Prairie RCMP Seek Assistance in locating two Female Youth

RCMP
News release
Grande Prairie, Alberta – The RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance to locate 14-year-old Starla GLADUE and 12-year-old Destiny FIELD.
GLADUE and FIELD were reported missing on the evening of Saturday May 6, 2017. They were both last seen leaving their residence in Grande Prairie around 11:00 P.M. It is believed both youths could be in the area of Horselake, Alberta.
Destiny FIELD is described as:
- 5’5″/100 lbs
- Aboriginal female
- Dark brown hair and coloured purple
- Brown eyes
- Last seen wearing black pants and blouse
GLADUE is described as:
- 5’3”/134 lbs
- Aboriginal female
- Brown hair and coloured blond
- Brown eyes
- Wears glasses
- Birth mark on upper lip
- Last seen wearing grey pants and black shirt
There is a general concern for their well-being and the RCMP would like to locate and speak with GLADUE and FIELD as soon as possible. If you have information about the location of both girls, please call the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5701 or call your local police detachment. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com