Grande Prairie RCMP Seek Assistance in locating two Female Youth

RCMP

News release

Grande Prairie, Alberta – The RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance to locate 14-year-old Starla GLADUE and 12-year-old Destiny FIELD.

GLADUE and FIELD were reported missing on the evening of Saturday May 6, 2017. They were both last seen leaving their residence in Grande Prairie around 11:00 P.M. It is believed both youths could be in the area of Horselake, Alberta.

Destiny FIELD is described as:

5’5″/100 lbs

Aboriginal female

Dark brown hair and coloured purple

Brown eyes

Last seen wearing black pants and blouse

GLADUE is described as:

5’3”/134 lbs

Aboriginal female

Brown hair and coloured blond

Brown eyes

Wears glasses

Birth mark on upper lip

Last seen wearing grey pants and black shirt

There is a general concern for their well-being and the RCMP would like to locate and speak with GLADUE and FIELD as soon as possible. If you have information about the location of both girls, please call the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5701 or call your local police detachment. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com