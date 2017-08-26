Grande Prairie RCMP Seek Assistance in locating Missing YouthGrande Prairie RCMP Seek Assistance in locating Missing Youth

RCMP

News Release

Grande Prairie, Alberta – Grande Prairie RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 16- year-old Angela NOSKIYE. She was reported missing on August 25, 2017 and was last seen in Grande Prairie at approximately 7:00 P.M. on August 24, 2017.

NOSKIYE is described as:

First Nation

Brown hair

Brown eyes

5’11”/ 145 lbs

There is a general concern for her well-being and the RCMP would like to locate and speak with NOSKIYE. If you have any information about her whereabouts, please contact Grande Prairie RCMP Detachment at 780-830-5700 or should you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS) or by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com.

For Immediate Release