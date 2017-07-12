Grande Prairie RCMP Seek Assistance in locating Missing Youth

RCMP

News release

Grande Prairie, Alberta – Grande Prairie RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 16- year-old Gerico NOSKIYE. NOSKIYE was reported missing on July 11, 2017. She was last seen in Grande Prairie at 8:00 PM on that day.

NOSKIYE is described as:

Aboriginal

Black hair

Brown eyes

5’9” tall / 120 lbs

. Was las seen wearing grey pants and a grey sweater

There is a general concern for her well-being and the RCMP would like to locate and speak with NOSKIYE. If you have any information about her whereabouts, please contact Grande Prairie RCMP Detachment at 780-830-5700 or should you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS) or by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com.