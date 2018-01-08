Grande Prairie RCMP Seek Assistance in locating Missing Youth

RCMP
News release
Grande Prairie RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 16- year-old Erica NANOOCH. She was reported missing on January 7, 2018 and was last seen in Grande Prairie on January 5, 2018.
NANOOCH is described as:
- First Nation
- Brown hair
- Brown eyes
- 5’9” tall / 140 lbs
. Was last seen wearing grey sweater, red ball cap and red shoes
It is believed she might be travelling to Wabasca, Alberta.
There is a general concern for her well-being and the RCMP would like to locate and speak with NANOOCH. If you have any information about her whereabouts, please contact Grande Prairie RCMP Detachment at 780-830-5700 or should you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS) or by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com.