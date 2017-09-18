Grande Prairie RCMP seek assistance in locating missing youth

RCMP

News release

Grande Prairie, Alberta – Rural Grande Prairie RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 15 year old Madison BROSSEAU. She was reported missing on September 17, 2017 at 2:42 PM and was last seen in Sexsmith at approximately at 11:58 AM that morning.

BROSSEAU is described as:

Caucasian

Long brown hair

Brown eyes

5’6” tall / 115 lbs

Last seen wearing a pink sweat shirt

The RCMP would like to confirm BROSSEAU’s wellbeing. If you have information on her whereabouts, please call the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5700 or call your local police detachment. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS.