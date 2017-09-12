Grande Prairie RCMP Seek Assistance in locating Missing Youth

RCMP

News release

Grande Prairie, Alberta – Grande Prairie RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 16- year-old Tayven STANDINGRIBBON. He was reported missing on September 10, 2017 and was last seen in Clairmont at approximately 11:30 P.M. on that day.

STANDINGRIBBON is described as:

Metis

Brown hair

Brown eyes

5’10” tall / 140 lbs

There is a general concern for his well-being and the RCMP would like to locate and speak with STANDINGRIBBON. If you have any information about his whereabouts, please contact Grande Prairie RCMP Detachment at 780-830-5700 or should you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS) or by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com.