Grande Prairie RCMP Seek Assistance in locating Missing Person

Grande Prairie RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 32-year-old Joshua Donivan Plested. He was reported missing on January 9, 2018 and was last seen January 8, 2018 in Grande Prairie

PLESTED is described as:

Caucasian

Brown hair

hazel eyes

6’1″/ 200 lbs

may be travelling in a White Ford 350

There is a concern for his well-being and the RCMP would like to locate and speak with PLESTED. If you have any information about his whereabouts, please contact Grande Prairie RCMP Detachment at 780-830-5700 or should you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS) or by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com.