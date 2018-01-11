Grande Prairie RCMP Seek Assistance in locating Missing Person

RCMP
News release
– Grande Prairie RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 32-year-old Adrian Gembal. He was reported missing on January 9, 2018 and was last seen January 6, 2018 in Grande Prairie
GEMBAL is described as:
- Caucasian
- Brown hair
- Brown eyes
- 5’8″/ 170 lbs
- Was last seen wearing a grey jacket and grey pants.
- GEMBAL has a tattoo on his Right hand.
GREMBAL may be travelling to Edmonton and there is a concern for his well-being and the RCMP would like to locate and speak with GEMBAL. If you have any information about his whereabouts, please contact Grande Prairie RCMP Detachment at 780-830-5700 or should you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS) or by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com.