Grande Prairie RCMP Seek Assistance in locating Missing Person

RCMP

News release

– Grande Prairie RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 32-year-old Adrian Gembal. He was reported missing on January 9, 2018 and was last seen January 6, 2018 in Grande Prairie

GEMBAL is described as:

Caucasian

Brown hair

Brown eyes

5’8″/ 170 lbs

Was last seen wearing a grey jacket and grey pants.

GEMBAL has a tattoo on his Right hand.

GREMBAL may be travelling to Edmonton and there is a concern for his well-being and the RCMP would like to locate and speak with GEMBAL. If you have any information about his whereabouts, please contact Grande Prairie RCMP Detachment at 780-830-5700 or should you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS) or by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com.