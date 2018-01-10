Grande Prairie RCMP Seek Assistance in locating Missing Person

RCMP

News release

Grande Prairie, Alberta – Grande Prairie RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 42-year-old David AUGER. He was reported missing on January 9, 2018 and was last seen January 6, 2018 in Grande Prairie

AUGER is described as:

Metis

Black hair

Brown eyes

5’8″/ 185 lbs

Was last seen wearing a black sweater, black pants and white running shoes.

AUGER has a tattoo on his left arm.

There is a concern for his well-being and the RCMP would like to locate and speak with AUGER. If you have any information about his whereabouts, please contact Grande Prairie RCMP Detachment at 780-830-5700 or should you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS) or by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com.