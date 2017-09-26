Grande Prairie RCMP Seek Assistance in locating Missing Male

RCMP

News release

Grande Prairie, Alberta – Grande Prairie RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 38- year-old Fenton PAPASTESIS. He was reported missing on September 26, 2017 and was last seen in Grande Prairie on September 23, 2017.

PAPASTESIS is described as:

· First Nation

· Brown hair

· Brown eyes

· 5’8” tall / 165 lbs

. Last seen wearing blue jeans, black t-shirt, brown hoodie and a ball cap

There is a general concern for his well-being and the RCMP would like to locate and speak with PAPASTESIS. If you have any information about his whereabouts, please contact Grande Prairie RCMP Detachment at 780-830-5700 or should you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS) or by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com.

