Grande Prairie RCMP Seek Assistance in locating missing female

RCMP
News release
Grande Prairie, Alberta: The RCMP is looking for assistance in locating a missing female.
Brooke KEOWN, 23, was reported missing on June 18, 2017 in Grande Prairie. Brooke is described as Metis, 5’7”/135 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing pink shorts and a pink shirt.
If you have any information about the location of Brooke please contact Grande Prairie RCMP Detachment at 780-830-5700 or should you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS) or by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com.