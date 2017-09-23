Grande Prairie RCMP Seek Assistance in locating Missing Female Youth

RCMP

Grande Prairie, Alberta – Grande Prairie RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 15 year old Charys DUCHARME. She was reported missing on September 22, 2017 and was heard from by a family member on September 19th, 2017.

Charys DUCHARME is described as:

Metis

Red hair

Blue eyes

5’4″/ 115 lbs

Last seen wearing black leggings and a black tank top

There is a concern for his well-being and the RCMP would like to locate and speak with Charys DUCHARME. If you have any information about her whereabouts, please contact Grande Prairie RCMP Detachment at 780-830-5701 or should you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS) or by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com.