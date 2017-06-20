Grande Prairie RCMP Seek Assistance in locating missing female – LOCATED

RCMP

News release

Grande Prairie, Alberta – Brooke KEOWN has been located safe and unharmed. Police would like to thank the public and the media for their assistance in this matter.

Background:

Grande Prairie, Alberta: The RCMP is looking for assistance in locating a missing female.

Brooke KEOWN, 23, was reported missing on June 18, 2017 in Grande Prairie. Brooke is described as Metis, 5’7”/135 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing pink shorts and a pink shirt.