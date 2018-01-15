Grande Prairie RCMP Seek Assistance in locating Missing Female

RCMP

News release

Grande Prairie RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 52-year-old Tammy Arlene MEERS. She was reported missing on January 14, 2018 and was last seen January 11, 2018 in Grande Prairie.

MEERS is described as:

Caucasian

Blonde hair

Blue eyes

5’1″/ 110 lbs

There is a concern for her well-being and the RCMP would like to locate and speak with MEERS. If you have any information about her whereabouts, please contact Grande Prairie RCMP Detachment at 780-830-5700 or should you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS) or by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com.