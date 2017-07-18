Grande Prairie RCMP Seek Assistance in Locating Missing Female

RCMP

News release

Grande Prairie, Alberta – Grande Prairie RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 43-year-old Betsey Peecheemow. Peecheemow was last seen at her residence in Grande Prairie on July 16th.

Peecheemow is described as: First Nations, long black hair, brown eyes, 5’9″ tall, 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing black jeans, a black sweater and a black jacket.

If you have information about Peecheemow’s whereabouts, please call the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5701 or call your local police detachment. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS.