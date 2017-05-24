Grande Prairie RCMP Seek Assistance in locating Female

RCMP

News release

Grande Prairie, RCMP – The RCMP is looking for assistance in locating 44 year old Sylvia Cardinal. She was last seen leaving the Queen Elizabeth II hospital in Grande Prairie on May 23, 2017.

Sylvia is described as:

Aboriginal female

Black hair

Brown eyes

5’5” / 140 lbs

Last seen wearing blue jeans and a red shirt

There is a general concern for her well-being and RCMP would like to locate and speak with Sylvia as soon as possible. If you have information about the location of Sylvia, please call the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5701. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com.