Grande Prairie RCMP Seek Assistance in Locating Female Youth

RCMP

News release

Grande Prairie, Alberta – Grande Prairie RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 16-year-old Alexandra Zena Janine WILSON. WILSON who was reported missing on Sunday May 7, 2017 was last seen leaving her residence at approximately 5:10 PM on that day.

WILSON is described as:

Caucasian

Red hair

Hazel eyes

5’3″/100 lbs

If you have information about WILSON’s whereabouts, please call the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5700 or call your local police detachment. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS.