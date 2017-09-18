Grande Prairie RCMP seek assistance in locating female youth

RCMP

News release

Grande Prairie, Alberta – Grande Prairie RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 14 year old Danelle Ava AMES. She was reported missing on September 17, 2017. She was last seen in Grande Prairie at approximately a 6:00 PM on that day.

AMES is described as:

Aboriginal

Long brown hair

Brown eyes

5’6” tall / 70 lbs

Last seen wearing a black and purple hoodie and black leggings.

The RCMP would like to confirm her wellbeing. If you have information about AMES whereabouts, please call the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5700 or call your local police detachment. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS.