Grande Prairie RCMP Seek Assistance in Locating female Youth

RCMP
News release
The RCMP is looking for assistance in locating 14 year old Starla Gladue. Gladue were last seen leaving a group home on July 14th at approximately 8:45 p.m.
Starla is described as:
- Aboriginal female
- Black hair
- Brown eyes
- 5’4” / 120 lbs
- Wears glasses
- Birth mark on her upper lip
- Last seen wearing black pants, a pink shirt and a black leather jacket
There is a general concern for her well-being and RCMP would like to locate and speak with Starla as soon as possible. If you have any information about the location of Starla, please contact Grande Prairie RCMP Detachment at 780-830-5700 or should you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS) or by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com.