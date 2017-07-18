Grande Prairie RCMP Seek Assistance in Locating female Youth

RCMP

News release

The RCMP is looking for assistance in locating 14 year old Starla Gladue. Gladue were last seen leaving a group home on July 14th at approximately 8:45 p.m.

Starla is described as:

Aboriginal female

Black hair

Brown eyes

5’4” / 120 lbs

Wears glasses

Birth mark on her upper lip

Last seen wearing black pants, a pink shirt and a black leather jacket