Grande Prairie RCMP Seek Assistance in Locating Female Youth

Grande Prairie, Alberta – Grande Prairie RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 16-year-old Katia JOHNSON. JOHNSON was reported missing on Wednesday July 12, 2017. She was last seen July 12, 2017 at approximately 8:00 PM in Grande Prairie.

JOHNSON is described as

Caucasian

Red hair

Blue eyes

5’7″/115 lbs

Was last seen wearing blue shorts, a black shirt with “LOVE” written on it and wearing a grey purse

If you have information about JOHNSON’s whereabouts, please call the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5701 or call your local police detachment. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS.