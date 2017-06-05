Grande Prairie RCMP Seek Assistance in locating female Youth

RCMP

News release

Grande Prairie, Alberta: The RCMP is looking for assistance in locating a 14 year female.

Starla Gladue was reported missing on June 3, 2017 in Grande Prairie. Starla is described as Aboriginal, 5’4”/120 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes. She has a birth mark on her upper lip. She was last seen wearing black jeans and black pants.