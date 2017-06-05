Grande Prairie RCMP Seek Assistance in locating female Youth

RCMP
News release
Grande Prairie, Alberta: The RCMP is looking for assistance in locating a 14 year female.
Starla Gladue was reported missing on June 3, 2017 in Grande Prairie. Starla is described as Aboriginal, 5’4”/120 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes. She has a birth mark on her upper lip. She was last seen wearing black jeans and black pants.
There is a general concern for her well-being and RCMP would like to locate and speak with Starla as soon as possible. If you have any information about the location of Starla please contact Grande Prairie RCMP Detachment at 780-830-5700 or should you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS) or by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com.