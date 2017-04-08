Grande Prairie RCMP – Search Warrant leads to several charges

RCMP

News release

Grande Prairie, Alberta – As the result of an ongoing investigation, on March 30, 2017 Grande Prairie Crime Reduction Unit, with the assistance of Grande Prairie General Investigation Section executed a Search Warrant at a residence in Grande Prairie.

One male was arrested at the residence. The following items were located and seized during the search: 132 grams of Cocaine, evidence consistent with cocaine trafficking, a small amount of Cannabis Marihuana, and $2,420 in Canadian currency.

22-year-old Aaron Bertrand of Grande Prairie is facing the following charges: Possession of Cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of crime less than $5000, possession of a controlled substance and 5 counts of failure to comply with recognizance.

Bertrand was remanded in custody and is set to appear in Grande Prairie Provincial Court on April 10, 2017.