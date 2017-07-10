Grande Prairie RCMP Search Warrant leads to several charges

RCMP

News release

On June 29, 2017 at approximately 9:35 PM, Grande Prairie RCMP General Investigation Section/Drug Unit executed a search warrant at a residence in Grande Prairie.

Once in the residence, police recovered stolen property, such as bicycles, Identification cards and credit cards. Police also seized four firearms, three of which were loaded, some ammunition and a variety of illegal drugs. Police arrested and charged 5 individuals as a result of the investigation.

Bradley FORSETH (27), Austin BATES (22), Debbie JONES (30), Jarret BEAULIEU (26) and a female youth (16), all from Grande Prairie, have been charges with several Criminal Code offences including possession of a loaded prohibited weapon; unauthorized possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance. A total of 95 charges have been laid as a result of the search warrant.

FORSETH, BATES, JONES and BEAULIEU are to appear in Grande Prairie Provincial Court on July 24, 2017.

The female youth who cannot be named under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act is to appear in Grande Prairie Provincial Court on July 17, 2017.

As this matter is now before the courts no further information will be provided.

“We’re grateful to the public for advising the police of suspicious activities and helping us in working towards having safer communities.” says Corporal Eldon Chillog, with Grande Prairie RCMP’s General Investigation Section. “It’s always a good thing to remove stolen firearms from the community as it’s unknown how they’ll be used”

