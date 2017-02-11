Grande Prairie RCMP – Request Assistance in Locating Missing Woman

RCMP

News release

Grande Prairie, Alberta: Police are requesting assistance in locating a missing woman.

Lisa BZOWY was last seen on Wednesday, February 1st at approximately 7:30 p.m. at her residence in Grande Prairie. BZOWY is a 43 year old Caucasian female, 5`7, 110 lbs, brown hair, and blue eyes. When last seen, BZOWY was wearing superhero pajama pants and a blue tank top..

There is a general concern for her well-being and RCMP would like to locate and speak with BZOWY as soon as possible. Police are asking anyone who knows of BZOWY`s whereabouts or has recently been in contact with her to please contact the Grande Prairie RCMP Detachment at 780-830-5701 or Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com.

Grande Prairie, Alberta: Police are requesting assistance in locating a missing woman.

Lisa BZOWY was last seen on Wednesday, February 1st at approximately 7:30 p.m. at her residence in Grande Prairie. BZOWY is a 43 year old Caucasian female, 5`7, 110 lbs, brown hair, and blue eyes. When last seen, BZOWY was wearing superhero pajama pants and a blue tank top..

There is a general concern for her well-being and RCMP would like to locate and speak with BZOWY as soon as possible. Police are asking anyone who knows of BZOWY`s whereabouts or has recently been in contact with her to please contact the Grande Prairie RCMP Detachment at 780-830-5701 or Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com.

