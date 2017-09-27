Grande Prairie RCMP Request Assistance in Locating Missing Person

RCMP

News release

The Grande Prairie RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 28 year old Tara Ferguson. Ferguson was last seen in Grande Prairie early this morning.

Ferguson is described as:

First Nations

5’4

119 Lbs

Brown hair and brown eyes

Last seen wearing blue jeans, brown boots and a sweater

There is a general concern for her well-being and RCMP would like to locate and speak with Ferguson as soon as possible. If you have information about the location of Ferguson, please call the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5701 or call your local police detachment. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com.