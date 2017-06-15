Grande Prairie RCMP: Request Assistance in Locating Missing Male Youth

RCMP

News release

Grande Prairie, Alberta: Police are requesting public assistance in locating a 16 year old male.

Jason Malinski was reported missing on June 15, 2017. Jason was last seen by his family in Grande Prairie on May 26, 2017. Jason is described as Caucasian, 5’5”, 115 lbs, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

There is general concern for his well-being and RCMP would like to locate and speak with Jason as soon as possible. Police are asking anyone who knows of his whereabouts or who has recently been in contact with him to please contact the Grande Prairie RCMP Detachment at 780-830-5701 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS) or by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com.