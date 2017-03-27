Grande Prairie RCMP – Request Assistance in Locating Missing Male – LOCATED

RCMP

News release

Grande Prairie, Alberta – Michael OSMACHENKO has been located safe and unharmed.

Police would like to thank the public for their assistance in this matter.

Background

For Immediate Release

March 26, 2017

Grande Prairie RCMP – Request Assistance in Locating Missing Male

Grande Prairie, Alberta – The Grande Prairie RCMP are looking for help in locating 30-year-old Michael OSMACHENKO. He was last seen leaving the QEII hospital in Grande Prairie on Saturday March 25.

OSMACHENKO is described as:

– Caucasian with brown hair and hazel eyes

– 5’10” tall / 170 lbs

There is a general concern for his well-being and RCMP would like to locate and speak with OSMACHENKO as soon as possible. If you have information about the location of OSMACHENKO, please call the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5701 or call your local police detachment. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com.