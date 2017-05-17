Grande Prairie RCMP Request Assistance in Locating Missing Male

RCMP

News release

Grande Prairie, Alberta – The Grande Prairie RCMP are looking for help in locating 26 year old Gerald PIERCE. PIERCE last had contact with family approximately two weeks ago.

PIERCE is described as:

Metis with a lighter complexion

5’9”

170 Lbs

Brown hair and eyes

Slim build

There is a general concern for his well-being and RCMP would like to locate and speak with PIERCE as soon as possible. If you have information about the location of PIERCE, please call the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5701 or call your local police detachment. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com.