Grande Prairie RCMP Request Assistance in Locating Missing Female

RCMP

News release

Grande Prairie, Alberta – The Grande Prairie RCMP are looking for help in locating 24-year-old Farrah CARDINAL. CARDINAL last had verbal contact with family members on June 20th, 2017.

CARDINAL is described as:

Aboriginal

5’7”/110 Lbs

Long, brown hair and brown eyes

Tattoo of a key hole on her chest.

There is a general concern for her well-being and RCMP would like to locate and speak with CARDINAL as soon as possible. If you have information about the location of CARDINAL, please call the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5701 or call your local police detachment. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com.