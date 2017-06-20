Grande Prairie RCMP Request Assistance in Locating a Missing Male

RCMP

News release

Grande Prairie, Alberta: Police are requesting public assistance in locating a 66 year old male.

Clifford PEDERSON was reported missing on March 30, 2017 in Grande Prairie. PEDERSON is described as Caucasian, 6’2”, 180 lbs, blue eyes and with or without a grey beard. It has been a while since he last spoke to his family and they are concerned for his will being.

There is general concern for PEDERSON’s well-being and RCMP would like to locate and speak with him as soon as possible. Police are asking anyone who knows of his whereabouts or who has recently been in contact with him to please contact the Grande Prairie RCMP Detachment at 780-830-5701 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS) or by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com.