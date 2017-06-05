Grande Prairie RCMP: Request Assistance in Locating a Missing Male Youth

RCMP

News release

Grande Prairie, Alberta: Police are requesting public assistance in locating a 17 year old male.

Blake Abtosway was reported missing on June 3, 2017 in Grande Prairie. Blake is described as Metis, 5’8”, 145 lbs, with black hair in a ponytail and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, blue jeans, and white Nike shoes.

There is general concern for his well-being and RCMP would like to locate and speak with Blake as soon as possible. Police are asking anyone who knows of his whereabouts or who has recently been in contact with him to please contact the Grande Prairie RCMP Detachment at 780-830-5701 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS) or by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com.