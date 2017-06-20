Grande Prairie RCMP Recover Two Stolen Motor Boats

RCMP

News release

Grande Prairie, Alberta – The RCMP have recovered the two motor boats that were stolen from a local hotel parking lot.

On June 18, 2017, between the hours of 12:00 am and 07:00 am, two motor boats, along with their trailers, were stolen from the parking lot of the Sandman Hotel.

The boats were described as the follows:

Boat #1 and trailer:

20 FT, Ali-Craft, yellow and red in colour with orange flames with the #193 marked on its side, along with a tandem axle trailer black in colour.

Boat #2 and trailer:

18 FT, 2002 Seadoo Challenger 1800, white and red in colour, along with a single axle trailer white in colour.

On June 20, 2017, with the public’s assistance, police recovered the Ali-Craft boat in the Grande Prairie Rural area. The Seadoo, along with the white single axle trailer, were also recovered in the Beaverlodge area.

The recovered property will be returned to their rightful owners.

At this time the police are continuing their investigation into this matter.

The RCMP would like to thank members of the public for their assistance. If you have information on this or any other crime in Grande Prairie, contact Grande Prairie RCMP Detachment at 780-830-5700 or should you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS) or by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com.