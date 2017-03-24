Grande Prairie RCMP Recover Stolen Property and Firearms after Search Warrant

RCMP

News release

Grande Prairie, Alberta – On March 16, 2017 at 2:16 pm, Grande Prairie General Investigation Section (GIS) County Enhanced Officer, in conjunction with Grande Prairie GIS, Crime Reduction Unit, Police Dog Services, Grande Prairie Rural members and Beaverlodge Detachment executed a Search Warrant at a residence in Wembley, Alberta.

As a result of a tip received in mid-February, the GIS County Enhanced Officer launched a thorough investigation, culminating in the successful execution of a search warrant.

Police recovered property and items of sentimental value stemming from a home invasion which occurred in January 2017, in Red Deer, Alberta. Police also seized over 1000 pharmaceutical pills, 91 grams of Marihuana; 1.575 litres of GHB; 27.89 grams of Crystal Meth and 71.46 grams of Cocaine. Prohibited firearms and weapons as well as a stolen handgun, which had been taken from a previous Break and Enter that occurred in the County of Grande Prairie, were also seized during the Search.

Trent Douglas HOCKETT (41) of Grande Prairie, was arrested by police, and has been charged with the following offences:

Possession of a Controlled Substance x3 (Controlled Drugs and Substance Act)

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking x6 (CDSA)

Possession of a Firearm without a licence x3 (Criminal Code)

Occupy a vehicle knowing that there was at that time a firearm in it (CC)

Possession of a loaded Prohibited Firearm (CC)

Possession of a Firearm knowing it was obtained in the commission of an offence x2 (CC)

Possession of a Prohibited Weapon x6 (CC)

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime under $5000 x3 (CC)

Unlawful Possession of an Identity Document x3 (CC)

The recovered personal property will be returned to the owners in Red Deer.

HOCKETT is scheduled to appear in Grande Prairie Provincial Court on April 10th, 2017.

The Grande Prairie GIS Drug Unit continues to investigate street level trafficking, as well as their suppliers. Community support is important by way of public tips and reports of any suspicious activities.

“It’s always a good thing to remove stolen firearms from the community as it’s unknown how they’ll be used”, says Staff Sergeant Mike Lefebvre, NCO in charge of Grande Prairie RCMP’s General Investigation Section. “We’re grateful to the public for bringing any suspicious activities to our attention, assisting us in working towards having safer communities.”

Grande Prairie RCMP GIS continue to investigate.

If you have information on this or any other crime in Grande Prairie, contact Grande Prairie RCMP Detachment at 780-830-5700 or should you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS) or by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com.