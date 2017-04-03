Grande Prairie RCMP – Missing Aboriginal Male

RCMP

News release

Grande Prairie RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 14 year old Kashton McMAHON. McMAHON who was reported missing on Friday March 31st, was last seen leaving the Aurora House at 8:00 pm on that day.

McMAHON is described as:

First Nation

Short black hair

Brown eyes

185 cm tall

61 kgs

Last seen wearing a black jacket, grey hoodie and black shoes.

If you have information about McMAHON’s whereabouts, please call the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5700 or call your local police detachment. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS.