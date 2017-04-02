Grande Prairie RCMP – Missing Aboriginal Female

RCMP

News release

 

Grande Prairie, Alberta: Grande Prairie RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 48 year old Doris Alane EKOTLA. A friend reported her missing on April 1st with indication that she has not been seen since early March.

Doris Alane EKOTLA is described as:

  • First Nation
  • Long brown hair
  • Brown eyes
  • 175 cm tall
  • 68 kgs
  • Last seen wearing a beige coat and beige pants

If you have information about Doris Alane EKOTLA’s whereabouts, please call the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5700 or call your local police detachment.  If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS.

