Grande Prairie RCMP Make Arrest Following Traffic Stop

RCMP

News release

Grande Prairie, Alberta: On Friday, January 13th 2017 at approximately 12:30 p.m., members of the Grande Prairie Crime Reduction Unit conducted a vehicle stop in the Prairie Mall parking lot for a traffic violation. Upon making contact with the driver, police detected an odour of marihuana coming from inside the vehicle.

During a search of the vehicle, police located and seized the following:

– 34 bags of cocaine;

– 14 grams of cocaine;

– 26 grams of cannabis marihuana

– 2 cell phones

– $4,410 cash

Aaron Albert Bertrand, 22, of Grande Prairie has been charged with the following:

– Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking;

– Possession of Marihuana;

– Possession of Proceeds of Crime less than $5000

Bertrand was released on cash bail to appear in Grande Prairie Provincial Court on February 1, 2017.