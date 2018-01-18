Grande Prairie RCMP Lay Charges in Theft and Fraud Investigation

RCMP

News release

Grande Prairie RCMP General Investigation Section has laid several charges in a five month long investigation pertaining to stolen money from a business in Grande Prairie and Rycroft, Alberta.

In August of 2017, Grande Prairie RCMP received a complaint from RONA regarding allegations of stolen money. Through the investigation it was determined that in 2012-2013 the same person was responsible for an unsolved theft of money complaint from Rycroft Building Supplies.

As a result of the investigation, Ghislain Dugas, age 25, of Grande Prairie, Alberta is facing several Criminal Code charges:

Theft over $5000 (x2)

Fraud over $5000 (x2)

Dugas will appear in Grande Prairie Provincial Court on January 31, 2018.

The investigation is ongoing and as this matter is now before the courts, no further updates will be provided.

Anyone who suspects they have been victimized by fraud is advised to do the following:

Report fraud to your local police agency.

2. Notify your credit card companies, banks and other financial institutions.

3. Review financial statements.

4. Change your PIN numbers and passwords on all bank and internet accounts.

5. Notify Canada Post and utility service providers.

6. Contact Federal/Provincial Identification agencies (i.e.SIN, Healthcare, Driver’s License)

7. Report to Canadian Anti-Fraud Center.

http://www.phonebusters.com/english/home-eng.html

8. Keep all communications and reference/file numbers.

9. Review/notify credit bureaus. http://www.consumer.equifax.ca/home/en_ca

http://www.transunion.ca/

Grande Prairie RCMP are requesting anyone with information regarding this incident to contact them at 780-830-5700 or call your local police. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).