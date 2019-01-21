Grande Prairie RCMP investigating suspicious death

RCMP
News release
The RCMP’s Major Crime Unit (MCU) and Grande Prairie RCMP Detachment are investigating the suspicious death of an adult male.
This morning at approximately 1:30 a.m., police responded to a report of an altercation in the area of Resource Road and 100th Avenue. An adult male suffered serious injuries and was transported to the Grande Prairie Hospital were he was pronounced deceased.
MCU have now assumed carriage of the police investigation which is in its preliminary stages.
No further information is available at this time. An updated media release will be provided when more information becomes available.
Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed this altercation to contact Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5700 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.”