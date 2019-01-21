Grande Prairie RCMP investigating suspicious death

RCMP

News release

The RCMP’s Major Crime Unit (MCU) and Grande Prairie RCMP Detachment are investigating the suspicious death of an adult male.

This morning at approximately 1:30 a.m., police responded to a report of an altercation in the area of Resource Road and 100th Avenue. An adult male suffered serious injuries and was transported to the Grande Prairie Hospital were he was pronounced deceased.

MCU have now assumed carriage of the police investigation which is in its preliminary stages.

No further information is available at this time. An updated media release will be provided when more information becomes available.