Grande Prairie RCMP investigate robbery in Grovedale

RCMP

News release

On September 22, 2017 at approximately 5:00 AM Grande Prairie RCMP responded to a robbery at the local convenience store and gas bar in Grovedale.

Two males were seen entering the store and pretended to be purchasing food. After opening the till, the clerk was bear sprayed and the suspects ran away. Both culprits were unsuccessful in obtaining cash or any merchandise in the store. The store clerk experience minor non-life threatening injuries. Police Dog Services attended the scene but were unable to locate the suspects.

The suspects were described as Caucasian, clean shaven, dark hair and wearing black hoodies.

Police are continuing their investigation and are requesting anyone with information regarding this matter to contact the Grande Prairie RCMP Detachment at 780-830-5700 or should you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS) or by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com.