Grande Prairie RCMP Investigate New Year’s Day Assault

RCMP

News release

Grande Prairie, AB: On Sunday, January 1, 2017 at approximately 4:45 AM, Grande Prairie RCMP responded to the Queen Elizabeth II Hospital for a complaint of an assault.

Police attended the hospital and located a 22 year old Grande Prairie male who was being treated for an injury to his abdomen. The victim had been walking near 98 Street and 94 Avenue when he was approached by a male suspect. The suspect demanded the victim give him his wallet. A brief altercation ensued resulting in the injuries to the victim. The suspect fled westbound on foot.

The suspect is described as:

Male

Medium skin

5’10”

East Coast accent

Wearing a black hoodie/jacket and black pants

If you have any information, which you believe may assist police in their investigation, please call the Grande Prairie RCMP at (780) 830-5701. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS), by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crimes Stoppers, www.crimestoppers.ab.ca, for instructions). You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), the recovery of stolen property, and/or a seizure of illicit drugs, you may be eligible for a cash reward.