Grande Prairie RCMP Investigate Break and Enter and Theft of Firearms

RCMP

News release

Grande Prairie, Alberta: RCMP are investigating a break and enter and theft of several handguns from a business located on the West side of Grande Prairie.

At 5:15 am on April 26 police were called to an alarm at a local business. Unknown person(s) damaged the front door and gained entry to the business where the stole several handguns.

Grande Prairie Forensic Identification Section is assisting with the investigation.

If you have information which you believe may assist police in their investigation, please call the Grande Prairie RCMP at (780) 830-5700. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS), by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers [www.crimestoppers.ab.ca] for instructions on how to do). You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), the recovery of stolen property, and/or a seizure of illicit drugs, you may be eligible for a cash reward.