Grande Prairie RCMP Investigate Arson at local Restaurant

Grande Prairie, AB: RCMP in Grande Prairie are investigating an arson that took place on January 1st , 2017.

On January 1st, 2017 at approximately 7:00 a.m. Grande Prairie RCMP responded to a fire at Press’d Sandwich Company Restaurant on the West side of the city. A witness observed a fire at the back of building and called the Fire Department.

The Grande Prairie Fire Department was on scene when RCMP arrived and extinguished the fire while a neighbouring business was evacuated. The restaurant was closed at the time of the incident and nobody was injured. An investigation was conducted by the Fire Department and it is believed that the fire was intentionally set.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have information which you believe may assist police in their investigation, please call the Grande Prairie RCMP at (780) 830-5701. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS), by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers [www.crimestoppers.ab.ca] for instructions on how to do). You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), the recovery of stolen property, and/or a seizure of illicit drugs, you may be eligible for a cash reward.