Grande Prairie RCMP investigate armed robbery

RCMP
News release
On March 29th, 2017 at approximately 2:30 AM, Grande Prairie RCMP responded to a robbery at a convenience store located near Patterson Drive and 84th Avenue in Grande Prairie, Alberta.
Three (3) males entered the convenience store using disguises to conceal their faces. One of the males brandished a knife, demanding cash from the clerk. All three suspects exited the store on foot, heading Eastbound. Suspects left the store with an undisclosed amount of cash and packages of cigarettes. The clerk was not injured during this incident.
Police Dog Service assisted but was unsuccessful in locating the suspects.
The first suspect is described as:
- Male
- Wearing Dark clothing
- White shoes
- Gloves
- Face covered with white piece of clothing
The Second suspect is described as:
- Male
- Wearing a dark coloured back pack
- Face covered with red piece of clothing
- Light coloured jeans
- Gloves
The third suspect is described as:
- Male
- Face covered with greyish piece of clothing
- Striped toque green, red and yellow in colour
- Red long sleeve coat
- Dark coloured pants
Police are continuing their investigation and are requesting anyone with information regarding this matter to contact Grande Prairie RCMP Detachment at 780-830-5700 or should you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS) or by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com.