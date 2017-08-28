Grande Prairie RCMP investigate armed robbery-UPDATE

RCMP

News release

Grande Prairie, Alberta – The Grande Prairie RCMP GIS unit with the assistance of Grande Prairie RCMP, charged a male responsible for the armed robbery committed on August 13, 2017 at a local restaurant in the area of 100 Street and 121 Avenue.

Police have charged 25 year old Michael Ernie SIEMENS with the following eight (8) Criminal Code offences:

Armed Robbery with a Firearm

Pointing a firearm x2

Using a firearm in the commission of an offence

Possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose

Disguise with Intent to commit an offence

Fail to comply with Recognizance x2

A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

The police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating SIEMENS. He is described as Caucasian, medium build, brown hair, brown eyes, 6’1” and 180 lbs. The RCMP believes he could be using an alias in order to obtain lodging. SIEMENS is believed to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Police are asking anyone who knows of his whereabouts or who has recently been in contact with him to please contact the Grande Prairie RCMP Detachment at 780-830-5701 or should you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS) or by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com.