Grande Prairie RCMP investigate armed robbery

RCMP

News release

Grande Prairie, Alberta – On August 13, 2017 at approximately 1:15 AM, Grande Prairie RCMP responded to an armed robbery at a local restaurant in the area of 100 Street and 121 Avenue.

While conducting their investigation, police learned that one lone male entered the restaurant brandishing a firearm and demanded money. The male suspect exited the establishment with an undisclosed amount of cash and fled on foot from the location. Employees present at the time were not injured during this incident.

Police Dog Service assisted but was unsuccessful in locating the suspect.

The male suspect is described as:

Caucasian

Slim build

180 lbs

Wearing grey sweat pants, a hoody with a black hood.

Grande Prairie RCMP with the assistance of the Grande Prairie RCMP General Investigation Unit continue to investigate this matter and are requesting assistance from anyone who might have information on this incident.

If you have information on this or any other crime in Grande Prairie, contact Grande Prairie RCMP Detachment at 780-830-5700 or should you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS) or by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com.